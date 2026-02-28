Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as high as C$5.95. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 19,243 shares.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Perseus Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.
