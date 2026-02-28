RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €43.40 and traded as high as €54.90. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €53.88, with a volume of 1,824,410 shares trading hands.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €50.12 and a 200-day moving average of €43.40.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities.

