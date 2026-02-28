Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €282.44 and traded as high as €291.90. Kering shares last traded at €288.75, with a volume of 167,382 shares trading hands.

Kering Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of €286.62 and a 200 day moving average of €282.44.

Kering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.