Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €282.44 and traded as high as €291.90. Kering shares last traded at €288.75, with a volume of 167,382 shares trading hands.
Kering Trading Down 1.0%
The company has a 50 day moving average of €286.62 and a 200 day moving average of €282.44.
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands.
