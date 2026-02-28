Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 171,689 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the January 29th total of 281,423 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,115,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,115,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 151,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 427.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 990,880 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 933,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 111,011.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 599,460 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

