ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 646,854 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 29th total of 1,047,207 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFF opened at $5.55 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media is a leading German mass-media company specializing in free-to-air television broadcasting, content production and digital entertainment services. The company operates a portfolio of national TV channels, including ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabel Eins, which together reach millions of viewers in German-speaking Europe. Alongside its flagship linear channels, ProSiebenSat.1 offers video-on-demand platforms and streaming services that complement its broadcast schedules and cater to the increasing demand for on-demand content.

Founded through the consolidation of several regional broadcasters in the early 2000s, ProSiebenSat.1 has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

