Short Interest in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Rises By 170.0%

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 284,023 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the January 29th total of 105,175 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Performance
PPI stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.
AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile
The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.
