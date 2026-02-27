Short Interest in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Rises By 170.0%

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 284,023 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the January 29th total of 105,175 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Performance

PPI stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,899,000.

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.

