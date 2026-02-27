Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.24 and traded as high as GBX 22. Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 21.36, with a volume of 3,472 shares changing hands.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pennant International Group

In related news, insider David Joseph Clements acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £8,400. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

Pennant has an impressive portfolio that includes system support software (GenS, Analyzer and R4i) utilising one single source of truth database, technology led training systems covering software-based solutions, generic training devices and bespoke engineering, as well as technical services covering consultancy and technical documentation.

Today, Pennant has become a firmly established world leading supplier of systems support, technical services and training solutions, supported by a global innovative team working in offices in Europe, North America and Indo-Pacific.

