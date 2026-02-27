Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.07 and traded as high as GBX 64.40. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 63.20, with a volume of 101,695 shares changing hands.
Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price objective on shares of Accsys Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100.
Accsys Technologies PLC (Accsys) is transforming the global building materials sector as a market leader in sustainable, high-performance wood. With a purpose-driven commitment to “changing wood to change the world,” Accsys harnesses proprietary acetylation technology to turn fast-growing, certified timber into long-lasting, eco-friendly building materials. Its key flagship products, Accoya® solid wood and Tricoya® wood chips, are supported by 50-year warranties and recognised worldwide for exceptional durability, stability, and sustainability.
