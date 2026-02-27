Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.07 and traded as high as GBX 64.40. Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 63.20, with a volume of 101,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price objective on shares of Accsys Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 100.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The firm has a market cap of £153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Accsys Technologies PLC (Accsys) is transforming the global building materials sector as a market leader in sustainable, high-performance wood. With a purpose-driven commitment to “changing wood to change the world,” Accsys harnesses proprietary acetylation technology to turn fast-growing, certified timber into long-lasting, eco-friendly building materials. Its key flagship products, Accoya® solid wood and Tricoya® wood chips, are supported by 50-year warranties and recognised worldwide for exceptional durability, stability, and sustainability.

