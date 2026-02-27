STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.50 and traded as low as GBX 235. STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 237, with a volume of 76,945 shares traded.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.42.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.18 EPS for the quarter. STS Global Income & Growth Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 88.82%.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of large-cap companies with market capitalizations over £1 billion. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World High Dividend Yield Index.

