RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Evercore set a $665.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $682.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $618.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.08 and a 1 year high of $685.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Featured Stories

