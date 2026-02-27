Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $158.53

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.5263.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,808,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after buying an additional 771,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $168.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

