Comparing AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Volatility and Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppTech Payments has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and AppTech Payments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A AppTech Payments $276,000.00 41.80 -$18.51 million ($0.19) -1.74

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than AppTech Payments. AppTech Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.2% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of AppTech Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and AppTech Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% AppTech Payments -3,119.45% -398.98% -153.45%

Summary

Information Analysis beats AppTech Payments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

(Get Free Report)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About AppTech Payments

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs. The company also offers integrated solutions for frictionless digital and mobile payment acceptance, as well as multi-use case, multi-channel, API-driven, and account-based issuer processing for card, digital tokens, and payment transfer transaction services; hosted ecommerce checkout, a flexible payment gateway; and text payment technology, alternative payment methods (APMs), and contactless payments. In addition, it provides FinZeo, a fintech platform. The company was formerly known as AppTech Corp. AppTech Payments Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.