Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $252.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $265.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.06.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 17.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.
Insider Activity at Salesforce
In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Key Salesforce News
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed a big non?GAAP EPS beat and double?digit revenue growth, with Agentforce cited as a key growth driver — the earnings strength is the main bullish catalyst. Salesforce Crushed Earnings by 25% and Still Can’t Get Any Respect
- Positive Sentiment: Management authorized a $50 billion buyback, raised FY30 revenue ambition to ~$63B and increased the quarterly dividend — these capital?return moves support EPS per?share upside and signal confidence from the board. Salesforce targets $63B revenue by FY30 while expanding Agentforce and $50B buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Some brokers (e.g., Wedbush) reiterated bullish views and called CRM a long?term AI winner, supporting a recovery narrative despite the recent sell?off. Salesforce Stock Climbs After Earnings. Wedbush Calls It ‘Long-Term Winner’ of the AI Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street reacted with many price?target resets — several firms trimmed targets but maintained Buy/Overweight ratings, leaving consensus upside but also a wider target dispersion to watch. Salesforce’s AI Bet Is Paying Off—the Buyback Proves It
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue outlook/near?term guidance was viewed as soft by some investors — the quarter’s guidance cadence (mid?year weakness) pressured shares in after?hours trading. Salesforce tops Q4 estimates but softer revenue guidance pressures shares
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged mixed cloud momentum and cautioned on a near?term growth slowdown even as AI adoption builds — raises the risk of cyclical softness before the AI inflection fully materializes. Salesforce faces near-term growth slowdown as AI inflection builds, Jefferies says
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets (examples include Sanford Bernstein’s move to Underperform and multiple downward adjustments across banks), which can cap near?term upside until guidance clarity improves. Analyst price target updates
About Salesforce
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
