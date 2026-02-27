Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Price Target at C$47.33

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTY. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$41.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The firm has a market cap of C$953.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$32.92 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

