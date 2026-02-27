National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.82 and traded as high as $41.80. National Bank shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 582,232 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NBHC. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get National Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Bank

National Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $99.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.91%.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In other National Bank news, insider John Steinmetz acquired 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 536,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,630.64. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,797,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 8.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,570,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,085,000 after purchasing an additional 120,754 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 793,902 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 964,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 61,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.