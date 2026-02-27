XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,005.26 and traded as high as GBX 1,406.56. XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,386, with a volume of 13,748 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,048 target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XP Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,512.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,005.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £390.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904, for a total transaction of £27,138.08. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

