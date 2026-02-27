Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.67 and traded as high as C$14.57. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 1,231,976 shares changing hands.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.55%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$57,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,000. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

