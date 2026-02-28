Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $408,803.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $50,511.64. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,928 shares of company stock worth $22,565,084. Corporate insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

