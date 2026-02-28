Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128,115 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,184,000 after buying an additional 117,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 404,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,221,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

FIDU stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

