BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.41 and traded as high as GBX 214.60. BT Group shares last traded at GBX 210.24, with a volume of 15,532,285 shares.

BT Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at BT Group

In related news, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £11,923.32. Also, insider Sunil Bharti Mittal acquired 3,317,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 179 per share, with a total value of £5,937,440.74. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,332,938 shares of company stock worth $596,766,406 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

Featured Articles

