Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.70 and traded as high as GBX 127.50. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 125.50, with a volume of 178,980 shares changing hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.70. The stock has a market cap of £282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Real Estate Credit Investments had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 814.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Real Estate Credit Investments Limited will post 9.1564528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 per share, with a total value of £9,920. Also, insider Sally-Ann Farnon (Susie) bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 per share, with a total value of £24,805. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c. $5bn via private funds and managed accounts. RECI’s overarching aim is to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal volatility, through economic and credit cycles via a levered exposure to real estate credit investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.