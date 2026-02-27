Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Rises By 2,078.6%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 282,087 shares, a growth of 2,078.6% from the January 29th total of 12,948 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FEUZ stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.4837 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

