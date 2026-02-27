Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Up 1,707.5% in February

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,922,361 shares, a growth of 1,707.5% from the January 29th total of 106,352 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,922,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 384.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 384.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,922,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 96.1% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.