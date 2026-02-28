Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Decreases By 44.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,011,511 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the January 29th total of 5,382,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,962.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 760 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,962.5 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Free Report)

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS: NDGPF) is a Hong Kong?based paperboard manufacturing company principally engaged in the production of containerboard and packaging products. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes linerboard, corrugating medium, coated duplex board and testliner, which serve a wide range of end markets spanning e-commerce, consumer goods, industrial packaging and food service. The company also operates complementary businesses in waste paper procurement and paper recycling, integrating raw material sourcing with production to support sustainable manufacturing practices.

Since its founding in 1995, Nine Dragons Paper has developed a multi-regional manufacturing footprint, operating multiple production facilities throughout mainland China and Vietnam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.