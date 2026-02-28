Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $130,762.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,904.68. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,483.32. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,288 shares of company stock worth $251,684. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 79,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Teladoc Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and narrower loss — Teladoc posted Q4 revenue of $642.3M (above Street) and a GAAP loss of $0.14/sh that was better than expected; management highlighted international and Integrated Care strength that helped offset weakness at BetterHelp. Teladoc Tops Q4 Earnings

Q4 beat and narrower loss — Teladoc posted Q4 revenue of $642.3M (above Street) and a GAAP loss of $0.14/sh that was better than expected; management highlighted international and Integrated Care strength that helped offset weakness at BetterHelp. Positive Sentiment: Medium?term revenue guidance and strategic initiatives — Management projected 2026 revenue of $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized AI, insurance partnerships and international expansion as growth levers. That gives investors a multi?year growth narrative beyond the quarter. 2026 Revenue Projection

Medium?term revenue guidance and strategic initiatives — Management projected 2026 revenue of $2.47B–$2.59B and emphasized AI, insurance partnerships and international expansion as growth levers. That gives investors a multi?year growth narrative beyond the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst support remains — Bank of America upgraded TDOC to Buy (PT $7) and a few firms (Canaccord, Piper Sandler) kept positive/overweight stances despite trimming targets, signaling conviction among some analysts that upside exists from current levels. Analyst Reviews

Some analyst support remains — Bank of America upgraded TDOC to Buy (PT $7) and a few firms (Canaccord, Piper Sandler) kept positive/overweight stances despite trimming targets, signaling conviction among some analysts that upside exists from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and metrics — Management’s earnings call and transcript provide context on segment trends (Integrated Care up, BetterHelp down) and KPI performance; useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call details and metrics — Management’s earnings call and transcript provide context on segment trends (Integrated Care up, BetterHelp down) and KPI performance; useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance and outlook caution — Q1 revenue guide (~$609M) and FY EPS guidance were conservative and Q1 revenue guidance came in below some estimates, creating uncertainty over short?term growth and profitability. Q4 & Guidance Release

Near?term guidance and outlook caution — Q1 revenue guide (~$609M) and FY EPS guidance were conservative and Q1 revenue guidance came in below some estimates, creating uncertainty over short?term growth and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target cuts — Several firms trimmed targets (examples: BMO to $5.00, Leerink to $5.50, Cowen/Wells Fargo/Stifel to $6.00 ranges), and some moved to market?perform/hold — this fresh downdraft from sell?side revisions pressures sentiment despite the beat. Analyst Target Moves

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.