Short Interest in Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Grows By 76.7%

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,689 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the January 29th total of 19,631 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 126,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS PKKFF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.45. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative net margin of 1,215.85% and a negative return on equity of 722.03%.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.