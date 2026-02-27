Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.70 and traded as high as GBX 495. Volex shares last traded at GBX 488.17, with a volume of 274,666 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 430 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.50.

Get Volex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Volex

Volex Stock Up 0.5%

Insider Activity at Volex

The stock has a market cap of £895.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 397.70.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 399 per share, with a total value of £379,050. 35.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Volex

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.