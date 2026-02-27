Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.58 and traded as high as GBX 300.50. Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 299.49, with a volume of 1,177,135 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAB. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 340 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.58.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 57,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total value of £146,475.52. Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 47,849 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256, for a total transaction of £122,493.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 210 shares of company stock worth $55,176 and have sold 462,102 shares worth $119,726,256. 32.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

