Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.9% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSCO opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

