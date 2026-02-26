Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.63 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 5298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

