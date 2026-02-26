FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 23344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $872.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 895.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 287,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 118,147 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

