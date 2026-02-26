Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $359,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, President Capital cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $312.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Networking revenue acceleration — Cisco reported networking revenue growth (~21% year-over-year in fiscal Q2) driven by AI and campus demand, supporting upside to future top-line and margins. Read More.

Networking revenue acceleration — Cisco reported networking revenue growth (~21% year-over-year in fiscal Q2) driven by AI and campus demand, supporting upside to future top-line and margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish price targets — Multiple firms have raised targets or maintained buy/strong-buy views (Zacks rank upgrade and several banks raising targets), supporting demand for CSCO shares. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and bullish price targets — Multiple firms have raised targets or maintained buy/strong-buy views (Zacks rank upgrade and several banks raising targets), supporting demand for CSCO shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Cisco raised its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), boosting yield and appealing to income-focused investors. Read More.

Dividend increase — Cisco raised its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), boosting yield and appealing to income-focused investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Talent and go?to?market partnerships — Cisco Networking Academy’s global partnership with Indeed (and other regional AI/security initiatives) strengthens hiring/training and helps commercial adoption of Cisco’s AI/security stack. Read More.

Talent and go?to?market partnerships — Cisco Networking Academy’s global partnership with Indeed (and other regional AI/security initiatives) strengthens hiring/training and helps commercial adoption of Cisco’s AI/security stack. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market performance context — Cisco has outpaced the Dow over the past year, keeping it in investors’ rotation but analysts remain cautiously optimistic on sustainability. Read More.

Market performance context — Cisco has outpaced the Dow over the past year, keeping it in investors’ rotation but analysts remain cautiously optimistic on sustainability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Security thought leadership — Cisco distributed Splunk’s CISO report on AI risk/governance, which supports positioning in security but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Security thought leadership — Cisco distributed Splunk’s CISO report on AI risk/governance, which supports positioning in security but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape — Analyst pieces comparing Cisco vs. Ciena highlight strong optical/AI demand across peers; competition could influence share gains but Cisco retains a large AI order pipeline. Read More.

Competitive landscape — Analyst pieces comparing Cisco vs. Ciena highlight strong optical/AI demand across peers; competition could influence share gains but Cisco retains a large AI order pipeline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares (disclosed Feb. 24), which can create short-term perception pressure despite the small size relative to outstanding shares. Read More.

Insider selling — SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares (disclosed Feb. 24), which can create short-term perception pressure despite the small size relative to outstanding shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade on margins — Erste Group cut CSCO to Hold citing gross-margin concerns; if margins disappoint, multiple expansion could be capped. Read More.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

