K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 46,460 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

