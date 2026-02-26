Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 112,070 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,918,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,070 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.90% of Amentum worth $285,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 116.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amentum from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Amentum Trading Down 2.0%

AMTM stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.