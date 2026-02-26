MAI Capital Management Buys 30,998 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,436,000 after purchasing an additional 676,697 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,497,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,669,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 309,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 84,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Wall Street Zen cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NYSE O opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 18.41%.Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

