Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Drops By 61.2%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,079 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the January 29th total of 258,211 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company's shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of REVB stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.
