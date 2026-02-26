Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Drops By 61.2%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,079 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the January 29th total of 258,211 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revelation Biosciences by 214.7% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 207,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 141,262 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REVB stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

