Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Positive Sentiment: Mortgage rates easing could boost originations and refinancing activity for Rocket as borrowing becomes more affordable; the average U.S. mortgage rate fell to about 6.09% (lowest since 2022), which should support loan volume recovery. Mortgage Rates Article

Mortgage rates easing could boost originations and refinancing activity for Rocket as borrowing becomes more affordable; the average U.S. mortgage rate fell to about 6.09% (lowest since 2022), which should support loan volume recovery. Positive Sentiment: Rocket is embedding AI across its mortgage operations and integrating Redfin and Mr. Cooper to speed workflows and pursue share gains — a structural play that could improve margins and conversion as volumes recover. AI in RKT Article

Rocket is embedding AI across its mortgage operations and integrating Redfin and Mr. Cooper to speed workflows and pursue share gains — a structural play that could improve margins and conversion as volumes recover. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are maintaining an overall “Outperform” stance and options flows show elevated bets on post-earnings volatility — this can amplify upside if results beat expectations. Options/Analyst Article

Analysts are maintaining an overall “Outperform” stance and options flows show elevated bets on post-earnings volatility — this can amplify upside if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on RKT’s Q4 2025 earnings (reporting after the bell Feb. 26); previews highlight key metrics to watch (origination margins, servicing recapture, guidance) — outcomes will likely drive short-term stock moves. Q4 Preview 1 Q4 Preview 2

Investors are focused on RKT’s Q4 2025 earnings (reporting after the bell Feb. 26); previews highlight key metrics to watch (origination margins, servicing recapture, guidance) — outcomes will likely drive short-term stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged ~49.8% in February to ~54.43M shares (about 35.1% of shares short); the short-interest ratio is low (~1.6 days) due to high turnover. Heavy shorting adds downward pressure and raises volatility risk, which likely contributed to today’s weakness.

Short interest surged ~49.8% in February to ~54.43M shares (about 35.1% of shares short); the short-interest ratio is low (~1.6 days) due to high turnover. Heavy shorting adds downward pressure and raises volatility risk, which likely contributed to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Redfin data (powered by Rocket) points to a sustained buyer’s market and elevated contract cancellations (13.7% in January) along with a survey showing many Americans struggling to pay rent/mortgage — these trends could suppress origination and real-estate services revenue near-term. Cancellations Article Affordability Article

RKT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,046,036 shares in the company, valued at $22,238,725.36. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $645,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 287.2% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

