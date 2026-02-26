RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Target Corporation $TGT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,237.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,909 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $116.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $127.89.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.03.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

