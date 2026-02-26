iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.04 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

