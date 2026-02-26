Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 96.8% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,419,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Simply Good Foods Profile

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

