MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $19,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,606,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,418 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,534,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,967,000 after buying an additional 934,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,961,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,810,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 86,423.7% during the second quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 591,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 591,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.