MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $15.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

