Katapult Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Up 0.5%

KPLT stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Katapult has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Get Katapult alerts:

Institutional Trading of Katapult

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Katapult by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 611,384 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Katapult by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Katapult by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Katapult during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Katapult in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Katapult has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Katapult

About Katapult

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings Inc is a New York–based fintech company that provides point-of-sale financing solutions designed to expand access to affordable consumer credit. The company’s platform enables retailers to offer lease-to-own and installment payment options to customers who may not qualify for traditional financing, using a data-driven credit decision engine and proprietary underwriting algorithms. Katapult’s digital approach streamlines the application process and automates account management, helping merchants boost conversion rates and average order values.

The company partners with a broad range of online and omnichannel retailers across categories such as furniture, electronics, outdoor equipment and consumer goods, integrating its financing options via APIs and plug-and-play modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.