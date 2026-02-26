Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 1885347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Separately, Cormark raised Troilus Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.

