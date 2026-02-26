ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and traded as low as $97.46. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $97.58, with a volume of 81,487 shares trading hands.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $7.9101 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 97.3%. This is a boost from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $5.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:SLVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN accounts for approximately 1.2% of Claris Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Claris Financial LLC owned 0.85% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ: SLVO) is an exchange-traded note listed in the United States that provides investors with a packaged exposure to silver coupled with an options overlay. The product is structured to deliver returns that reflect the performance of a long position in shares representing physical silver together with the income and payoff profile generated by a covered call strategy. As an ETN, SLVO is an unsecured debt instrument whose economic return is tied to the referenced strategy rather than to ownership of a separate pool of assets.

The covered call component typically involves selling call options against the underlying silver shares to collect option premium, which can produce regular income and reduce short?term volatility, while also capping upside participation when the underlying rises above option strike prices.

