Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,504 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the January 29th total of 47,282 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,900.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,900.8 days.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZAF opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, trading in the United States on the OTC market under the ticker WZZAF, is a Hungary-based ultra low-cost carrier that provides scheduled passenger air transportation services across Europe and selected international destinations. The company’s primary business activity centers on offering no-frills flights at competitive base fares, supplemented by ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments.

Founded in September 2003 by Jozsef Váradi and other aviation industry veterans, Wizz Air commenced operations in May 2004 and has since grown steadily through network expansion, strategic base openings and fleet standardization.

