TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $158,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Corning
Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major AI/data?center demand and a large Meta agreement underpin the re?rating of Corning as an AI infrastructure supplier — the narrative shift from “glass maker” to critical optical?fiber provider (densification of GPU clusters drives outsized fiber demand). What’s Behind Corning Stock’s 200% Rally?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price?target increases are boosting buying momentum — Citigroup raised its target to $170 and several outlets reported upgrades that coincide with intraday strength. Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading 4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option volume (roughly double typical daily call activity) points to heightened bullish positioning from traders and possibly institutions, which can amplify short?term upside. Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Corning (NYSE:GLW)
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong quarterly results, Springboard margin leverage and upgraded multi?year sales targets underpin the longer?term bull thesis, but these are execution?dependent (management has raised targets and early results show margin expansion). From Glass Maker to AI Kingmaker: Corning’s Pivot
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum risk: the stock now trades at a material premium to historical multiples (market is pricing flawless execution), raising the risk of sharp pullbacks if growth or Meta demand expectations slip. What’s Behind Corning Stock’s 200% Rally?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Corning Price Performance
Shares of Corning stock opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $162.10.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Corning Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Corning
In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $812,744.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,342.09. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Corning Company Profile
Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.
Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.
