TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $158,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $162.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $812,744.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,342.09. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,249,008. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.