TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 22,063 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $132,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in TKO Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: several firms have raised price targets and maintained Buy/Overweight views, which supports medium-term upside. Analyst Notes and Price Targets

Analysts remain constructive: several firms have raised price targets and maintained Buy/Overweight views, which supports medium-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend was recently increased (quarterly payout raised; annualized yield ~1.5%), a shareholder-friendly action that can underpin the stock. Dividend Increase Report

Dividend was recently increased (quarterly payout raised; annualized yield ~1.5%), a shareholder-friendly action that can underpin the stock. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have added to positions in Q4 (several asset managers raised holdings), which can provide support to the share base over time. Institutional Buying

Large institutional holders have added to positions in Q4 (several asset managers raised holdings), which can provide support to the share base over time. Neutral Sentiment: Company leadership stayed neutral on the Warner Bros. Discovery takeover fight (Mark Shapiro said TKO is an “observer”), which avoids taking sides but has limited impact on fundamentals. Shapiro Comments on WBD M&A

Company leadership stayed neutral on the Warner Bros. Discovery takeover fight (Mark Shapiro said TKO is an “observer”), which avoids taking sides but has limited impact on fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed and FY?2026 revenue guidance came in below consensus: TKO reported ($0.08) EPS vs. $0.12 expected and guided revenue to roughly $5.7–$5.8B vs ~ $6.0B consensus — the primary driver of today’s weakness. Q4 Press Release

Q4 earnings missed and FY?2026 revenue guidance came in below consensus: TKO reported ($0.08) EPS vs. $0.12 expected and guided revenue to roughly $5.7–$5.8B vs ~ $6.0B consensus — the primary driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple reports say promoter Frank Warren and Queensberry are preparing a potential $1B lawsuit related to TKO/Sela’s Zuffa Boxing launch — a material litigation risk that could affect cash flow and management attention. NYT: $1B Lawsuit Report

Legal overhang: multiple reports say promoter Frank Warren and Queensberry are preparing a potential $1B lawsuit related to TKO/Sela’s Zuffa Boxing launch — a material litigation risk that could affect cash flow and management attention. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Shane Kapral has been selling repeatedly (most recently 616 shares), reducing his stake substantially — recurring insider sales can signal near-term caution to investors. Insider Trade Filing

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $2,820,299.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $456,970.62. The trade was a 86.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 32,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $6,535,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 104,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,396,155.36. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 169,202 shares of company stock valued at $34,316,033 over the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $206.55 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $218.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.65.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

