Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 231,677 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $99,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 20.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $236,810,000 after buying an additional 665,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 146,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

