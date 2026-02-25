Edelcoin Price Reaches $0.58 (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Edelcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edelcoin has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $50.00 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,384,850 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 0.57908002 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

